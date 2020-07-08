12417 LEGRANGE Drive

Amenities
Lovely detached home, set on interior corner lot, in desirable gated Valencia community* Just a short walk to the beautiful association pool, spa, and BBQ center* Also nearby within a short walk are award winning Tustin Ranch Elementary and Pioneer Middle Schools & it's a short drive to Beckman High School* Numerous parks are nearby, Tustin Ranch Sports Park with lighted tennis courts and sports fields, Citrus Ranch and Peter's Canyon Trails are also nearby* This home offers a lovely landscaped private backyard with built-in BBQ island & fountain* Beautiful living room with fireplace, volume ceilings, expansive windows, and entertainment niche* Plantation shutters, newly painted interior and newly installed carpet add warmth to this home* Delightful kitchen w/snack bar, ceramic tile counters, maple cabinets and dining area w/sliding glass doors* 1/2 bath on main floor* Lovely staircase leads to 2nd floor* Spacious master suite w/large walk-in closet, coffered ceiling, dual vanity sinks, oval tub/shower w/glass doors, ceramic tile floor, counters and tub/shower surround* 2 secondary bedrooms share the hall bath w/tub/shower* Linen closet* 2-car attached garage* Laundry in garage, with the washer and dryer included* Refrigerator possibly included*