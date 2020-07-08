All apartments in Tustin
12417 LEGRANGE Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

12417 LEGRANGE Drive

12417 Legrange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12417 Legrange Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely detached home, set on interior corner lot, in desirable gated Valencia community* Just a short walk to the beautiful association pool, spa, and BBQ center* Also nearby within a short walk are award winning Tustin Ranch Elementary and Pioneer Middle Schools & it's a short drive to Beckman High School* Numerous parks are nearby, Tustin Ranch Sports Park with lighted tennis courts and sports fields, Citrus Ranch and Peter's Canyon Trails are also nearby* This home offers a lovely landscaped private backyard with built-in BBQ island & fountain* Beautiful living room with fireplace, volume ceilings, expansive windows, and entertainment niche* Plantation shutters, newly painted interior and newly installed carpet add warmth to this home* Delightful kitchen w/snack bar, ceramic tile counters, maple cabinets and dining area w/sliding glass doors* 1/2 bath on main floor* Lovely staircase leads to 2nd floor* Spacious master suite w/large walk-in closet, coffered ceiling, dual vanity sinks, oval tub/shower w/glass doors, ceramic tile floor, counters and tub/shower surround* 2 secondary bedrooms share the hall bath w/tub/shower* Linen closet* 2-car attached garage* Laundry in garage, with the washer and dryer included* Refrigerator possibly included*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12417 LEGRANGE Drive have any available units?
12417 LEGRANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12417 LEGRANGE Drive have?
Some of 12417 LEGRANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12417 LEGRANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12417 LEGRANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12417 LEGRANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12417 LEGRANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12417 LEGRANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12417 LEGRANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 12417 LEGRANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12417 LEGRANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12417 LEGRANGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12417 LEGRANGE Drive has a pool.
Does 12417 LEGRANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12417 LEGRANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12417 LEGRANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12417 LEGRANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

