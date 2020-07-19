1201 Walnut Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool hot tub bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Come home to a comfortable, carefree community at Walnut East Apartments in Tustin, CA.



We offer a variety of spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Each of our floor plans comes complete with cathedral ceilings, luxurious patios and balconies, large closets, and sunny kitchens with gas stoves.



Our community also features wonderful laundry facilities, a sparkling swimming pool and spa and gas barbecues for entertaining family and friends.



At Walnut East we offer comfortable living while being just minutes away from the hub of Orange Countys entertainment. The Marketplace and Old Town Tustin are at your doorstep, while South Coast Plaza and The Irvine Spectrum are a short drive down the road, providing you with endless possibilities and fun.



This convenient location combined with our relaxing community and friendly management team to ensure your Tustin apartment living experience will be unmatched. Give us a call or stop by for your personalized tour to discover your new Tustin apartment home at Walnut East Apartments.