10930 PHILLIPS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

LIVE IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF EL DORADO! WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS* SET ON A PREMIUM PRIVATE LOT BACKING TO PETERS CANYON* 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS* CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS, WINDOW BLINDS* NEWER CARPET* GOURMET KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & UPGRADED APPLIANCES* KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM & OFFERS SLIDING DOORS LEADING TO GORGEOUS BACKYARD OAISIS* HUGE SUPER SIZE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & ENTERTAINMENT CENTER* HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE & RETREAT* LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH WITH TILE FLOORS, WALK IN SHOWER & SOAKING TUB & HUGE WALK IN CLOSET* SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS* COMPLETELY PRIVATE YARD BACKING TO PETERS CANYON* BBQ ISLAND, LARGE SLATE STONE PATIO* WITHIN THE PRIVATE GATES YOU CAN ENJOY THE ASSOCIATION POOL/SPA/TOT LOT/BBQ AREA & HUGE GREEN BELT* YOU WILL LOVE THE ANNUAL EL DORADO COMMUNITY EVENTS WHICH INCLUDE A 4th OF JULY GET TOGETHER, MOVIE NIGHTS ON THE GREEN BELT & THE HOLIDAY HAYRIDE/PARTY* BACK GATE OF THE COMMUNITY LEADS TO PETERS CANYON HIKING & BIKING TRAILS* STEPS FROM SEVERAL COMMUNITY PARKS* MINUTES TO TUSTIN RANCH GOLF CLUB, THE MARKETPLACE SHOPPING/RESTAURANTS & THEATERS* CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR SPORTS ARENA'S, THE BEACH, FASHION ISLAND & SOUTH COAST PLAZA SHOPPING, DINING & THEATERS*