Tracy, CA
660 Silvertail Pl
Last updated March 13 2019 at 8:44 PM

660 Silvertail Pl

660 Silvertail Place · (661) 302-2979
Location

660 Silvertail Place, Tracy, CA 95376

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
660 Silvertail Pl is a house in Tracy, CA 95376. This 1,835 square foot house sits on a 5,700 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This property was built in 1990 and last sold for $198,000. Based on Redfin's Tracy data, we estimate the home's value is $440,976. Comparable nearby homes include 570 Fawn Glen Dr, 1175 Madera Dr, and 1431 Divine Ln. Nearby schools include West Valley Christian Academy, Louis J. Villalovoz Elementary School and Earle E. Williams Middle School. The closest grocery stores are FoodMaxx, Safeway and Tracy Spice and Sweets. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Dazzling, Donuts and Yogurt and Mc Donald's. Nearby restaurants include Pho Minh Long Restaurant, Ahii Sushi and Taqueria Carolina. 660 Silvertail Pl is near Fabian Park, Dr Powers Park and Kenner Park. This address can also be written as 660 Silvertail Place, Tracy, California 95376.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Silvertail Pl have any available units?
660 Silvertail Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracy, CA.
What amenities does 660 Silvertail Pl have?
Some of 660 Silvertail Pl's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Silvertail Pl currently offering any rent specials?
660 Silvertail Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Silvertail Pl pet-friendly?
No, 660 Silvertail Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracy.
Does 660 Silvertail Pl offer parking?
Yes, 660 Silvertail Pl does offer parking.
Does 660 Silvertail Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Silvertail Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Silvertail Pl have a pool?
No, 660 Silvertail Pl does not have a pool.
Does 660 Silvertail Pl have accessible units?
No, 660 Silvertail Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Silvertail Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Silvertail Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Silvertail Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 660 Silvertail Pl has units with air conditioning.
