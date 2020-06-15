Amenities

660 Silvertail Pl is a house in Tracy, CA 95376. This 1,835 square foot house sits on a 5,700 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This property was built in 1990 and last sold for $198,000. Based on Redfin's Tracy data, we estimate the home's value is $440,976. Comparable nearby homes include 570 Fawn Glen Dr, 1175 Madera Dr, and 1431 Divine Ln. Nearby schools include West Valley Christian Academy, Louis J. Villalovoz Elementary School and Earle E. Williams Middle School. The closest grocery stores are FoodMaxx, Safeway and Tracy Spice and Sweets. Nearby coffee shops include Cafe Dazzling, Donuts and Yogurt and Mc Donald's. Nearby restaurants include Pho Minh Long Restaurant, Ahii Sushi and Taqueria Carolina. 660 Silvertail Pl is near Fabian Park, Dr Powers Park and Kenner Park. This address can also be written as 660 Silvertail Place, Tracy, California 95376.