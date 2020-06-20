1111 Johnson Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE!! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Spacious floor plan! Nice size bedrooms, New Carpet, New paint, New Tile, New Patio Door, & much more! Walking distance to West High School & close to Elementary Schools. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. ONE YEAR LEASE. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com MUST HAVE INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT (GROSS). GOOD RENTAL HISTORY WITH NO EVICTIONS. CREDIT SCORES OF 600 OR BETTER. NO PETS! For further information & or viewing appointments, please call 800-993-1146 ext 105 or Judy Fraga at 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or research home & area before calling. THANK YOU! Jackie Minyard