1111 Johnson Ct
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

1111 Johnson Ct

1111 Johnson Court · (800) 993-1146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA 95376

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE!! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Spacious floor plan! Nice size bedrooms, New Carpet, New paint, New Tile, New Patio Door, & much more! Walking distance to West High School & close to Elementary Schools. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. ONE YEAR LEASE. $45 non refundable application fee per every adult over 18 years of age that would be residing in the home, application must be completed at www.ColdwellBankerLeasing.com MUST HAVE INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT (GROSS). GOOD RENTAL HISTORY WITH NO EVICTIONS. CREDIT SCORES OF 600 OR BETTER. NO PETS! For further information & or viewing appointments, please call 800-993-1146 ext 105 or Judy Fraga at 209-814-5822. Please make sure you drive by or research home & area before calling. THANK YOU! Jackie Minyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Johnson Ct have any available units?
1111 Johnson Ct has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1111 Johnson Ct have?
Some of 1111 Johnson Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Johnson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Johnson Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Johnson Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Johnson Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Johnson Ct offer parking?
No, 1111 Johnson Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Johnson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Johnson Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Johnson Ct have a pool?
No, 1111 Johnson Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Johnson Ct have accessible units?
No, 1111 Johnson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Johnson Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Johnson Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Johnson Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 Johnson Ct has units with air conditioning.
