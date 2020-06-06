21670 Encina Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

This elegant Topanga Canyon Estate Home is ideally located in a highly desirable Topanga neighborhood and boasts the highest degree of privacy and exclusivity. It affords you easy beach access, convenient 101 freeway and PCH commuting, and it is merely walking distance from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. The owners recently invested over $150,000 into remodeling the property throughout with expensive high-end finishes. Exquisitely built with attention to detail, this three-story home is quite spacious with an abundance of natural light, dramatic cathedral ceilings, soaring living spaces, an over-sized living room, new wood floors, brand new gourmet chef’s kitchen, and a grand master bedroom loft with onsuite balcony overlooking picturesque and mesmerizing views. The sprawling entertainer’s viewing balconies provide romantic sitting areas, breathtaking views of gorgeous mature shade trees a convenient grassy yard, ever present wildlife, breathtaking daily sunsets and supreme tranquility and privacy. You will feel as though you are on vacation at a luxurious resort. Act quickly because this tremendous value will be gone before you know it!