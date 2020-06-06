All apartments in Topanga
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:23 PM

21670 Encina Road

21670 Encina Road · No Longer Available
Location

21670 Encina Road, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This elegant Topanga Canyon Estate Home is ideally located in a highly desirable Topanga neighborhood and boasts the highest degree of privacy and exclusivity. It affords you easy beach access, convenient 101 freeway and PCH commuting, and it is merely walking distance from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. The owners recently invested over $150,000 into remodeling the property throughout with expensive high-end finishes. Exquisitely built with attention to detail, this three-story home is quite spacious with an abundance of natural light, dramatic cathedral ceilings, soaring living spaces, an over-sized living room, new wood floors, brand new gourmet chef’s kitchen, and a grand master bedroom loft with onsuite balcony overlooking picturesque and mesmerizing views. The sprawling entertainer’s viewing balconies provide romantic sitting areas, breathtaking views of gorgeous mature shade trees a convenient grassy yard, ever present wildlife, breathtaking daily sunsets and supreme tranquility and privacy. You will feel as though you are on vacation at a luxurious resort. Act quickly because this tremendous value will be gone before you know it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21670 Encina Road have any available units?
21670 Encina Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
Is 21670 Encina Road currently offering any rent specials?
21670 Encina Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21670 Encina Road pet-friendly?
No, 21670 Encina Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21670 Encina Road offer parking?
No, 21670 Encina Road does not offer parking.
Does 21670 Encina Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21670 Encina Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21670 Encina Road have a pool?
No, 21670 Encina Road does not have a pool.
Does 21670 Encina Road have accessible units?
No, 21670 Encina Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21670 Encina Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 21670 Encina Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21670 Encina Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21670 Encina Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
