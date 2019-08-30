All apartments in Topanga
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

20981 WAVEVIEW Drive

20981 Waveview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20981 Waveview Drive, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nestled down a private driveway you will find this enchanting A-Frame surrounded by majestic oak trees and rich foliage. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and the open kitchen and living room area are on the main level. Floor to ceiling windows frame the view beautifully. The upstairs is reserved for the Master bedroom and bathroom with windows in both directions and a private deck. The property offers several areas to enjoy the great outdoors and proximity to the State Park and hiking trails. Welcome to the ultimate Topanga experience!This property is available for six months furnished. A separate unit has been leased downstairs long term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive have any available units?
20981 WAVEVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive have?
Some of 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20981 WAVEVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive offer parking?
No, 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20981 WAVEVIEW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
