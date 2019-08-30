20981 WAVEVIEW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Nestled down a private driveway you will find this enchanting A-Frame surrounded by majestic oak trees and rich foliage. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and the open kitchen and living room area are on the main level. Floor to ceiling windows frame the view beautifully. The upstairs is reserved for the Master bedroom and bathroom with windows in both directions and a private deck. The property offers several areas to enjoy the great outdoors and proximity to the State Park and hiking trails. Welcome to the ultimate Topanga experience!This property is available for six months furnished. A separate unit has been leased downstairs long term.