Topanga, CA
20641 MEDLEY Lane
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

20641 MEDLEY Lane

20641 Medley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20641 Medley Lane, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
This 3 BR + Loft/2 BA private home is nestled in the friendly, peaceful Topanga Canyon community of Fernwood. The picturesque home sits on an acre and half of nature conservancy just minutes from the beach, & boasts extraordinary panoramic views. Tenants will appreciate the open floor plan w/high ceilings, antique wood floors, wood burning stone fireplace & gourmet kitchen. The upper level loft makes the perfect TV / media room, office, or fourth bedroom. The master suite features two walk-in closets, a spa tub, & French doors that open to a large entertaining deck. Stairs off the deck lead to the backyard with access to the solar heated pool & spa,vineyard, and hiking trails. Enjoy sensational sunrises & sunsets at this dream oasis located just minutes from the Palisades and Malibu beaches. Basic utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20641 MEDLEY Lane have any available units?
20641 MEDLEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 20641 MEDLEY Lane have?
Some of 20641 MEDLEY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20641 MEDLEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20641 MEDLEY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20641 MEDLEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20641 MEDLEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 20641 MEDLEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20641 MEDLEY Lane offers parking.
Does 20641 MEDLEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20641 MEDLEY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20641 MEDLEY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20641 MEDLEY Lane has a pool.
Does 20641 MEDLEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 20641 MEDLEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20641 MEDLEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20641 MEDLEY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20641 MEDLEY Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20641 MEDLEY Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
