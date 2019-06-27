20641 MEDLEY Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

This 3 BR + Loft/2 BA private home is nestled in the friendly, peaceful Topanga Canyon community of Fernwood. The picturesque home sits on an acre and half of nature conservancy just minutes from the beach, & boasts extraordinary panoramic views. Tenants will appreciate the open floor plan w/high ceilings, antique wood floors, wood burning stone fireplace & gourmet kitchen. The upper level loft makes the perfect TV / media room, office, or fourth bedroom. The master suite features two walk-in closets, a spa tub, & French doors that open to a large entertaining deck. Stairs off the deck lead to the backyard with access to the solar heated pool & spa,vineyard, and hiking trails. Enjoy sensational sunrises & sunsets at this dream oasis located just minutes from the Palisades and Malibu beaches. Basic utilities included.