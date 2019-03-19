All apartments in Topanga
105 PAWNEE Lane

105 Pawnee Ln · No Longer Available
Location

105 Pawnee Ln, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Newly remodeled home in Top O Topanga gated community, with expansive views of San Fernando Valley. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen has new marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space. Wood laminate floors throughout home. Vaulted ceilings. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Open floor plan dining, living space that flows out to front porch. Marble countertops in both bathrooms. Master bedroom has ample closet space and attached bathroom with double sinks. Heating/AC controlled by Nest Thermostat. Private patio in the back. Large 2 car garage. Driveway can fit 4 cars, creating 6 total parking spaces on the property. Steps from the community clubhouse (pool table, ping pong, library, piano) large pool, spa and a gym. Kids playground and on site security guards. 5 minutes to Woodland Hills, 101. 15 to beach. Miles of trails nearby. Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 PAWNEE Lane have any available units?
105 PAWNEE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 105 PAWNEE Lane have?
Some of 105 PAWNEE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 PAWNEE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
105 PAWNEE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 PAWNEE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 105 PAWNEE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 105 PAWNEE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 105 PAWNEE Lane offers parking.
Does 105 PAWNEE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 PAWNEE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 PAWNEE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 105 PAWNEE Lane has a pool.
Does 105 PAWNEE Lane have accessible units?
No, 105 PAWNEE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 105 PAWNEE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 PAWNEE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 PAWNEE Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 PAWNEE Lane has units with air conditioning.
