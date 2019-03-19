105 PAWNEE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub sauna

Newly remodeled home in Top O Topanga gated community, with expansive views of San Fernando Valley. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen has new marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space. Wood laminate floors throughout home. Vaulted ceilings. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Open floor plan dining, living space that flows out to front porch. Marble countertops in both bathrooms. Master bedroom has ample closet space and attached bathroom with double sinks. Heating/AC controlled by Nest Thermostat. Private patio in the back. Large 2 car garage. Driveway can fit 4 cars, creating 6 total parking spaces on the property. Steps from the community clubhouse (pool table, ping pong, library, piano) large pool, spa and a gym. Kids playground and on site security guards. 5 minutes to Woodland Hills, 101. 15 to beach. Miles of trails nearby. Unfurnished.