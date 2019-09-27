All apartments in Temple City
Find more places like 9714 Richmond Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple City, CA
/
9714 Richmond Way
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

9714 Richmond Way

9714 Richmond Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9714 Richmond Way, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Temple City home with Temple City schoold district located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. A specious Living room with fireplace and formal dining area. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and large breakfast area off the kitchen, double sliding door leads to the backyard with lots of fruit trees. Separate lundry room with a half bathroom. All 3 bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom has a large bathroom and walk-in closet. Central AC & Heating, two car attached garage. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Very convenient location, close to Home Depot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9714 Richmond Way have any available units?
9714 Richmond Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 9714 Richmond Way have?
Some of 9714 Richmond Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9714 Richmond Way currently offering any rent specials?
9714 Richmond Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9714 Richmond Way pet-friendly?
No, 9714 Richmond Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 9714 Richmond Way offer parking?
Yes, 9714 Richmond Way offers parking.
Does 9714 Richmond Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9714 Richmond Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9714 Richmond Way have a pool?
No, 9714 Richmond Way does not have a pool.
Does 9714 Richmond Way have accessible units?
No, 9714 Richmond Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9714 Richmond Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9714 Richmond Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9714 Richmond Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9714 Richmond Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Temple City 3 BedroomsTemple City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Temple City Apartments with Washer-DryerTemple City Dog Friendly Apartments
Temple City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles