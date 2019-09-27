9714 Richmond Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Temple City home with Temple City schoold district located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. A specious Living room with fireplace and formal dining area. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinets and large breakfast area off the kitchen, double sliding door leads to the backyard with lots of fruit trees. Separate lundry room with a half bathroom. All 3 bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom has a large bathroom and walk-in closet. Central AC & Heating, two car attached garage. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Very convenient location, close to Home Depot.