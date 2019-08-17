9706 Woolley St

Amenities
Garden lover only - many Fruit tress, one story, wood flooring, heart of Arcadia - OPEN HOUSE Saturday & SUNDAY 4:00 PM-5:00PM
South of San Marino & Arcadia, north of Longden Ave., between Rosemead Blvd. & Baldwin Ave.
Close to Arcadia Mall and quick access to Pasadena college.
1125 SF living space on a 7596 SF lot, wood flooring, fire place, open kitchen, laundry in main house. Extra large back yard, Avocado, pineapple, piercement, guava, grapes, strawberry, etc all organic garden.
School with high ratings in the area: Longden Elementary Schoold, Oak Avenue intermediate School, Temple City High School etc.
Pet additional deposit $500; rent $100 per month, one pet under 15 lbs, Pet liability insurance required
For special showing text Lusi 626-688-1413
Requirements: 3 time rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675; no eviction records, no bankruptcy records. Must keep all trees alive.
Real Property Management Fairmate
626-338-6688 office hours M - F 9:00-5:00
(RLNE5031661)