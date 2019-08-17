All apartments in Temple City
9706 Woolley St

9706 Woolley Street · No Longer Available
Location

9706 Woolley Street, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Garden lover only - many Fruit tress, one story, wood flooring, heart of Arcadia - OPEN HOUSE Saturday & SUNDAY 4:00 PM-5:00PM

South of San Marino & Arcadia, north of Longden Ave., between Rosemead Blvd. & Baldwin Ave.
Close to Arcadia Mall and quick access to Pasadena college.

1125 SF living space on a 7596 SF lot, wood flooring, fire place, open kitchen, laundry in main house. Extra large back yard, Avocado, pineapple, piercement, guava, grapes, strawberry, etc all organic garden.

School with high ratings in the area: Longden Elementary Schoold, Oak Avenue intermediate School, Temple City High School etc.

Pet additional deposit $500; rent $100 per month, one pet under 15 lbs, Pet liability insurance required

For special showing text Lusi 626-688-1413
Requirements: 3 time rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675; no eviction records, no bankruptcy records. Must keep all trees alive.

Real Property Management Fairmate
626-338-6688 office hours M - F 9:00-5:00

(RLNE5031661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 Woolley St have any available units?
9706 Woolley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
Is 9706 Woolley St currently offering any rent specials?
9706 Woolley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 Woolley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9706 Woolley St is pet friendly.
Does 9706 Woolley St offer parking?
No, 9706 Woolley St does not offer parking.
Does 9706 Woolley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9706 Woolley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 Woolley St have a pool?
No, 9706 Woolley St does not have a pool.
Does 9706 Woolley St have accessible units?
No, 9706 Woolley St does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 Woolley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9706 Woolley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9706 Woolley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9706 Woolley St does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

