9706 Woolley St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Garden lover only - many Fruit tress, one story, wood flooring, heart of Arcadia - OPEN HOUSE Saturday & SUNDAY 4:00 PM-5:00PM



South of San Marino & Arcadia, north of Longden Ave., between Rosemead Blvd. & Baldwin Ave.

Close to Arcadia Mall and quick access to Pasadena college.



1125 SF living space on a 7596 SF lot, wood flooring, fire place, open kitchen, laundry in main house. Extra large back yard, Avocado, pineapple, piercement, guava, grapes, strawberry, etc all organic garden.



School with high ratings in the area: Longden Elementary Schoold, Oak Avenue intermediate School, Temple City High School etc.



Pet additional deposit $500; rent $100 per month, one pet under 15 lbs, Pet liability insurance required



For special showing text Lusi 626-688-1413

Requirements: 3 time rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675; no eviction records, no bankruptcy records. Must keep all trees alive.



Real Property Management Fairmate

626-338-6688 office hours M - F 9:00-5:00



(RLNE5031661)