Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This is a single family residence, conveniently located in Temple City. Nearby are parks, City Hall, an LA County public library, banks, shops, restaurants, and more. There are hardwood floors throughout the home, one bedroom downstairs with full bathroom, as well as three more bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet, as well as a balcony overlooking the pool.