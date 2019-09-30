5229 Farago Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage range

Patio room. Attached two-car garage. Small back yard. Driveway fits two cars. Tenant will be responsible for electricity, gas, and water utilities; trash disposal services. Located close to Santa Anita Ave, between Las Tunas Dr on the north and Lower Azusa Rd on the south. *Note: this property will likely rent out soon. Please be ready to submit your application form ASAP.

No Dogs Allowed



