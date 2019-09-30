All apartments in Temple City
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

5229 Farago Ave

5229 Farago Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5229 Farago Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Farago Ave Rental - Property Id: 157551

Patio room. Attached two-car garage. Small back yard. Driveway fits two cars. Tenant will be responsible for electricity, gas, and water utilities; trash disposal services. Located close to Santa Anita Ave, between Las Tunas Dr on the north and Lower Azusa Rd on the south. *Note: this property will likely rent out soon. Please be ready to submit your application form ASAP.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157551p
Property Id 157551

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5158863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Farago Ave have any available units?
5229 Farago Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 5229 Farago Ave have?
Some of 5229 Farago Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 Farago Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Farago Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Farago Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5229 Farago Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5229 Farago Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5229 Farago Ave offers parking.
Does 5229 Farago Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5229 Farago Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Farago Ave have a pool?
No, 5229 Farago Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5229 Farago Ave have accessible units?
No, 5229 Farago Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Farago Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 Farago Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 Farago Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 Farago Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
