5229 Farago Ave

Amenities
Farago Ave Rental - Property Id: 157551
Patio room. Attached two-car garage. Small back yard. Driveway fits two cars. Tenant will be responsible for electricity, gas, and water utilities; trash disposal services. Located close to Santa Anita Ave, between Las Tunas Dr on the north and Lower Azusa Rd on the south. *Note: this property will likely rent out soon. Please be ready to submit your application form ASAP.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157551p
No Dogs Allowed
