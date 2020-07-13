88 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temecula apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,761
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
3 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Harveston
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
45289 Escalon St
45289 Escalon Street, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
45289 Escalon St Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gated South Temecula Community! - PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME, THIS IS AN OCCUPIED HOME AND TENANT IS NOT TO BE BOTHERED.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vail Ranch
44897 Potestas
44897 Potestas Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1001 sqft
- Cute single story home, 2 car garage, large lot on corner. This home is located in Vail Ranch, great schools. (RLNE3739999)

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
32126 Camino Nunez
32126 Camino Nunez, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2526 sqft
Please be advised | We never advertise on Craigslist Located in Vintage Hills: The gateway to the Temecula Wine Country! Over 2500 Sq.Ft of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a main floor den/office.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
44978 Bellflower Lane
44978 Bellflower Lane, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1071 sqft
Wonderful condo for rent in the Temecula Lane community! As you enter the home you are met by the spacious open concept living room which features custom paint, tile floors, entertainment nook, ceiling fan, and plantation shutter blinds.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
31951 Calle Balareza
31951 Calle Balareza, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3262 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! Great community in Paseo Del Sol, near schools, shopping and wineries. Two-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open kitchen with granite countertops, 3 car garage, 3,428 SqFt, and access to the community pool.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
31742 Loma Linda Road
31742 Loma Linda Road, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2371 sqft
4bd (2 master suites)and 3 full baths With quartz countertops and wood vinyl flooring with porcelain tiles New kitchen appliances Bid nice backyard with view More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
42049 Chestnut Dr
42049 Chestnut Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1442 sqft
The perfect home is finally available and ready for you to move on in! The beautiful and centrally located gated community of Laurel Creek, just minutes from Temecula Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, Temecula Promenade, and everything else that

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
31751 Corte Encinas
31751 Corte Encinas, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1235 sqft
Great single story 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in Villa Avanti. This house is close to Baron's shopping center and located centrally in Temecula. This home offers a front courtyard and nice backyard in a great location.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
31070 Camino Del Este
31070 Camino Del Este, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1367 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Temecula! This home features Laminate & tile flooring throughout. Freshly painted. Kitchen has granite counter tops, black and stainless appliance and Breakfast bar. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Large backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
45649 Calle Ayora
45649 Calle Ayora, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2909 sqft
Located in the Redhawk Community of South Temecula, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a bonus room, and a master retreat in approximately 2,909 sqft of living space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
Harveston
40244 Rosewell Court
40244 Rosewell Ct, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
Temecula Harveston home available 7/10. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
43021 Agena Street
43021 Agena Street, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1444 sqft
CALL LEASE LISTING AGENT, PAUL C WILKNSON, (CA DRE #01488630) TO SCHEDULE YOUR COVID 19 BEST PRACTICES SHOWING OF THIS CLEAN! TURNKEY! 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH, SINGLE STORY TEMECULA HOME.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Roripaugh Ranch
31474 Polo Creek Drive
31474 Polo Creek Drive, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3350 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Roripaugh Ranch gated Community. Modern, contemporary design w/open concept. Spacious living room w/fireplace & ceiling fan.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Vail Ranch
44948 Marge Place
44948 Marge Place, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1237 sqft
44948 Marge Place Available 06/01/20 Temecula, CA single story home for rent - AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Lovely single story 2 bedroom plus large den, 2 bathroom house with 2 car garage. Neutral paint throughout. Carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Vail Ranch
44689 Vail Oak Rd
44689 Vailoaks Road, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2180 sqft
44689 Vail Oak Rd Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
41585 Corte Seda
41585 Corte Seda, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2406 sqft
41585 Corte Seda Available 06/05/20 Temecula Cul-De-Sac Pool Home - This is a stunning home in a wonderfull cul-de-sac location. New paint and carpet through out.There is a large living room and dining area with soaring ceilings.

1 of 85

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
27840 Avenida Avila
27840 Avenida Avila, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1739 sqft
27840 Avenida Avila Available 04/15/20 Belvista Condominium - 27840 Avenida Avila - BelVista is a secluded community comprised of over 210 Townhome style residences located in Temecula. Gorgeous Condo! Almost New! Vacant for 2 years.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
29810 Windwood Circle
29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1901 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
31264 Taylor Lane
31264 Taylor Ln, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1101 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Gated Temecula Creek Village - Located in gated community in South Temecula. Two bedroom upper unit condo has new luxury vinyl plank flooring and neutral paint throughout. 2 master bedrooms with 2 full baths.
City Guide for Temecula, CA

First things first: Temecula is not the name of a hairy arachnid that continues to scare squeamish men, women, and children at insectariums and zoos across the country. Instead, Temecula is the name of a city in southern California situated about 60 miles north of San Diego that just may be the perfect place for you to call home. Boasting luxurious San Diego-style apartments at modest Inland Empire prices, Temecula is an increasingly popular living locale for Southern Californians. Sound like...

First, though, let’s take a moment to provide a brief overview of life in Temecula so that your apartment hunting adventures will be nothing but California cool … See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Temecula, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temecula apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

