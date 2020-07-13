88 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA with parking
Boasting luxurious San Diego-style apartments at modest Inland Empire prices, Temecula is an increasingly popular living locale for Southern Californians.
First, though, let’s take a moment to provide a brief overview of life in Temecula so that your apartment hunting adventures will be nothing but California cool … See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Temecula apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.