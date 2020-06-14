81 Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA with garage
1 of 16
1 of 39
1 of 2
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 60
1 of 82
1 of 8
1 of 41
1 of 21
1 of 58
1 of 31
1 of 14
1 of 35
1 of 40
1 of 27
1 of 41
1 of 36
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 37
1 of 33
1 of 21
1 of 14
"Three days a week and I'm home at the ranch in Fallbrook with my avocados." (-Martin Milner)
Fallbrook can defy your expectations about Southern California. If you're tired of crowded SoCal cities set right on the beach, this community will charm you. Its main claim to fame centers on avocados, though oak trees and citrus fruit have also shaped this adorable area.
Fallbrook is a small unincorporated community of about 30,000 people. The area, which is located in San Diego County, is known for being the "Avocado Capital of the World." That probably gives you a good idea of the kind of community Fallbrook is: rural, quaint, and green, with a winding road that goes for six miles before coming to a stop at the closest freeway. Since this community is about half an hour from the beach, its temperatures can get up to 100 degrees in the summer, but it does still get the occasional ocean breeze.If you like the idea of affordable housing at least for a California city and being a short drive away from beaches and everything else San Diego has to offer, Fallbrook is a good place to live. See more
Fallbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.