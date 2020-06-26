All apartments in Stanton
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

8270 Briarwood St

8270 Briarwood Street
Location

8270 Briarwood Street, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Story 3BD 2BA Home in Stanton - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=43pEHSZrx7y

This spacious two story three bedroom two bath home has a fantastic floor plan. New laminate wood flooring and lots of natural light throughout. Fabulous built in cabinetry and a stone fireplace in the large living room. Sizable kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. The HUGE master bedroom is on the first floor, has lots of closet space and a sliding door to access the back yard. The master bath features a dual vanity, a massive linen closet and a Roman shower. Upstairs there is a full bath, along with 2 ample bedrooms that each have large closets as well. This home also has an attached 3 car garage, washer/dryer hook ups, central heat and a generous back yard that offers RV access. This won't last long - APPLY TODAY!

Submit on pets.

For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 additional deposit for each approved pet

(RLNE4983190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8270 Briarwood St have any available units?
8270 Briarwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 8270 Briarwood St have?
Some of 8270 Briarwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8270 Briarwood St currently offering any rent specials?
8270 Briarwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8270 Briarwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8270 Briarwood St is pet friendly.
Does 8270 Briarwood St offer parking?
Yes, 8270 Briarwood St offers parking.
Does 8270 Briarwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8270 Briarwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8270 Briarwood St have a pool?
No, 8270 Briarwood St does not have a pool.
Does 8270 Briarwood St have accessible units?
No, 8270 Briarwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 8270 Briarwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8270 Briarwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8270 Briarwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8270 Briarwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
