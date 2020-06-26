8270 Briarwood St

Amenities

Spacious 2 Story 3BD 2BA Home in Stanton - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=43pEHSZrx7y



This spacious two story three bedroom two bath home has a fantastic floor plan. New laminate wood flooring and lots of natural light throughout. Fabulous built in cabinetry and a stone fireplace in the large living room. Sizable kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. The HUGE master bedroom is on the first floor, has lots of closet space and a sliding door to access the back yard. The master bath features a dual vanity, a massive linen closet and a Roman shower. Upstairs there is a full bath, along with 2 ample bedrooms that each have large closets as well. This home also has an attached 3 car garage, washer/dryer hook ups, central heat and a generous back yard that offers RV access. This won't last long - APPLY TODAY!



Submit on pets.



For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 additional deposit for each approved pet



