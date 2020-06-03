7895 West Cerritos Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace. Both bedrooms are over sized, with the master having a huge walk in closet. The laundry room, which includes washer and dryer, is upstairs to make laundry a breeze. With this home, you will also get access to amenities such as a pool, hot tub, and a basketball court. Showings by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your showing.