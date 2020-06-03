All apartments in Stanton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

7895 West Cerritos Avenue

7895 Cerritos Avenue · (949) 239-6673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7895 Cerritos Avenue, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Two bed, two bath and a half town home located conveniently near 91 and 22 freeways. This two story town house has wood flooring throughout both floor, matching black appliances, and a cozy fireplace. Both bedrooms are over sized, with the master having a huge walk in closet. The laundry room, which includes washer and dryer, is upstairs to make laundry a breeze. With this home, you will also get access to amenities such as a pool, hot tub, and a basketball court. Showings by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7895 West Cerritos Avenue have any available units?
7895 West Cerritos Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7895 West Cerritos Avenue have?
Some of 7895 West Cerritos Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7895 West Cerritos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7895 West Cerritos Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7895 West Cerritos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7895 West Cerritos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 7895 West Cerritos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7895 West Cerritos Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7895 West Cerritos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7895 West Cerritos Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7895 West Cerritos Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7895 West Cerritos Avenue has a pool.
Does 7895 West Cerritos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7895 West Cerritos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7895 West Cerritos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7895 West Cerritos Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7895 West Cerritos Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7895 West Cerritos Avenue has units with air conditioning.
