Stanton, CA
7753 Sandalwood Way
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

7753 Sandalwood Way

7753 Sandalwood Way · No Longer Available
Stanton
Location

7753 Sandalwood Way, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Upgraded Summertree Townhome! Views of beautifully landscaped greenbelt, playground area, gated swimming pool, and clubhouse. Three bedrooms, one and a half baths, 1,232 sq. ft of spacious living space. Upgraded with New Air Conditioning/Heating System and Vinyl Plank Waterproof Flooring on the main level. Newer Dual-pane vinyl windows and doors. Enjoy the private tranquil patio area under your gazebo. Access leading to your two-car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. This Townhome is a must-see in this quiet community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7753 Sandalwood Way have any available units?
7753 Sandalwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 7753 Sandalwood Way have?
Some of 7753 Sandalwood Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7753 Sandalwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
7753 Sandalwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7753 Sandalwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 7753 Sandalwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 7753 Sandalwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 7753 Sandalwood Way offers parking.
Does 7753 Sandalwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7753 Sandalwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7753 Sandalwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 7753 Sandalwood Way has a pool.
Does 7753 Sandalwood Way have accessible units?
No, 7753 Sandalwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7753 Sandalwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7753 Sandalwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7753 Sandalwood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7753 Sandalwood Way has units with air conditioning.
