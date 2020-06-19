All apartments in Stanton
10900 Magnolia ave 38

10900 S Magnolia Avenue · (626) 941-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10900 S Magnolia Avenue, Stanton, CA 92804
Stanton

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 38 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unit 38 Available 07/10/20 Beautiful,cozy place,gas included! - Property Id: 221294

Welcome home to Pinewood Park Apartments in Anaheim, CA. Here you will experience apartment living at its finest with an unmatched level of peace and serenity. These Anaheim apartments are designed for optimal comfort and convenience.
Pinewood Park Apartments feature private balcony , enclosed garages with extra storage, two on-site laundry facilities, large swimming pool, heated spa, and much more!
Our apartment community is centrally located between some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Orange County has to offer, including Angel Stadium, Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm. We are situated between the 5 and 22 freeways, giving you easy access to your morning commute or weekend trips.
Our convenient location and fine amenities will be complemented by our friendly community staff to ensure the most superior Anaheim living experience. Call today to schedule your private tour and discover your new Anaheim apartment home at Pinewoods Park Apartments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221294
Property Id 221294

(RLNE5864954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10900 Magnolia ave 38 have any available units?
10900 Magnolia ave 38 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10900 Magnolia ave 38 have?
Some of 10900 Magnolia ave 38's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10900 Magnolia ave 38 currently offering any rent specials?
10900 Magnolia ave 38 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10900 Magnolia ave 38 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10900 Magnolia ave 38 is pet friendly.
Does 10900 Magnolia ave 38 offer parking?
Yes, 10900 Magnolia ave 38 does offer parking.
Does 10900 Magnolia ave 38 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10900 Magnolia ave 38 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10900 Magnolia ave 38 have a pool?
Yes, 10900 Magnolia ave 38 has a pool.
Does 10900 Magnolia ave 38 have accessible units?
No, 10900 Magnolia ave 38 does not have accessible units.
Does 10900 Magnolia ave 38 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10900 Magnolia ave 38 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10900 Magnolia ave 38 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10900 Magnolia ave 38 does not have units with air conditioning.
