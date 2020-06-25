10641 Braeswood Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Completely Upgraded Townhome in Summertree Community! Large Remodeled Kitchen that features Brand New Quartz Countertops, Modern Subway Tile Backsplash, Recessed Lighting, Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Vinyl Plank flooring, and an Extra Counter for Lots of Storage. Stainless Steel Appliances offers Brand New Range, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Daily Dining Area with New Dual Pane Sliding Glass Door that leads to your Private and Cozy Patio. Large Dining Room with High Ceilings and Ceiling Fan. Master Suite with Private Bath. All Bedrooms feature Ceilings Fans. Brand New Interior Paint and Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout! 2 Car Garage with Lot of Storage Cabinets and Direct Access. Views of Beautifully Landscaped Greenbelt, Playground Area, Clubhouse, and Gated Swimming Pool. Close by to New Stanton Central Park, Restaurants, Shopping and Centers.