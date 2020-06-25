All apartments in Stanton
Stanton, CA
10641 Braeswood Way
Location

10641 Braeswood Way, Stanton, CA 90680
Stanton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Completely Upgraded Townhome in Summertree Community! Large Remodeled Kitchen that features Brand New Quartz Countertops, Modern Subway Tile Backsplash, Recessed Lighting, Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Vinyl Plank flooring, and an Extra Counter for Lots of Storage. Stainless Steel Appliances offers Brand New Range, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Daily Dining Area with New Dual Pane Sliding Glass Door that leads to your Private and Cozy Patio. Large Dining Room with High Ceilings and Ceiling Fan. Master Suite with Private Bath. All Bedrooms feature Ceilings Fans. Brand New Interior Paint and Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout! 2 Car Garage with Lot of Storage Cabinets and Direct Access. Views of Beautifully Landscaped Greenbelt, Playground Area, Clubhouse, and Gated Swimming Pool. Close by to New Stanton Central Park, Restaurants, Shopping and Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10641 Braeswood Way have any available units?
10641 Braeswood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanton, CA.
What amenities does 10641 Braeswood Way have?
Some of 10641 Braeswood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10641 Braeswood Way currently offering any rent specials?
10641 Braeswood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10641 Braeswood Way pet-friendly?
No, 10641 Braeswood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanton.
Does 10641 Braeswood Way offer parking?
Yes, 10641 Braeswood Way offers parking.
Does 10641 Braeswood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10641 Braeswood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10641 Braeswood Way have a pool?
Yes, 10641 Braeswood Way has a pool.
Does 10641 Braeswood Way have accessible units?
No, 10641 Braeswood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10641 Braeswood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10641 Braeswood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10641 Braeswood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10641 Braeswood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
