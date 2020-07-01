Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9592 Lamar St. Available 06/15/20 2 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Home with Beautiful views in Spring Valley - Single story home located in Spring Valley. Property within minutes to local schools, shopping, dining and freeways.



This home has laminate, tile and vinyl flooring. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a wood burning fireplace. Washer and dryer are in home for tenants use, making laundry day easy. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Downtown and on clear days the ocean from the deck.



Parking available in the 1-car detached garage with 2 additional off street parking spaces.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Small pet okay on approval with an additional deposit. (30 lbs. max) Sorry No Smoking.



Lease



Do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



(RLNE5834847)