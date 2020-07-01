All apartments in Spring Valley
Location

9592 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9592 Lamar St. Available 06/15/20 2 Bed - 1 Bath Single Story Home with Beautiful views in Spring Valley - Single story home located in Spring Valley. Property within minutes to local schools, shopping, dining and freeways.

This home has laminate, tile and vinyl flooring. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating and a wood burning fireplace. Washer and dryer are in home for tenants use, making laundry day easy. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Downtown and on clear days the ocean from the deck.

Parking available in the 1-car detached garage with 2 additional off street parking spaces.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Small pet okay on approval with an additional deposit. (30 lbs. max) Sorry No Smoking.

Lease

Do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5834847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9592 Lamar St. have any available units?
9592 Lamar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 9592 Lamar St. have?
Some of 9592 Lamar St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9592 Lamar St. currently offering any rent specials?
9592 Lamar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9592 Lamar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9592 Lamar St. is pet friendly.
Does 9592 Lamar St. offer parking?
Yes, 9592 Lamar St. offers parking.
Does 9592 Lamar St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9592 Lamar St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9592 Lamar St. have a pool?
No, 9592 Lamar St. does not have a pool.
Does 9592 Lamar St. have accessible units?
No, 9592 Lamar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9592 Lamar St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9592 Lamar St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9592 Lamar St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9592 Lamar St. has units with air conditioning.

