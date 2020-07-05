9387 Diane Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool table garage

Stunning Home For Rent in Spring Valley - Tenant Planet proudly presents this large, 2834 square foot, 6 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent. The home also features an additional living room, that could fit a pool table.



Sitting on just under an acre, the home features a fully fenced yard with fruit trees. As you enter down the long driveway, you have palm trees along both sides, with a large garage and basketball hoop above it. Continuing around to the front door takes you to a nice front porch seating area.



Located in sunny Spring Valley down a quiet street, with that one-of-a-kind Southern California weather, and only 25 minutes from downtown San Diego, this truly is the perfect location. Applications are free, but this property won't last long!



Call 760-705-6011 with any questions. Tenants to pay all utilities, and pets will not be considered



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5226409)