9387 Diane Ave
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

9387 Diane Ave

9387 Diane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9387 Diane Avenue, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool table
garage
Stunning Home For Rent in Spring Valley - Tenant Planet proudly presents this large, 2834 square foot, 6 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent. The home also features an additional living room, that could fit a pool table.

Sitting on just under an acre, the home features a fully fenced yard with fruit trees. As you enter down the long driveway, you have palm trees along both sides, with a large garage and basketball hoop above it. Continuing around to the front door takes you to a nice front porch seating area.

Located in sunny Spring Valley down a quiet street, with that one-of-a-kind Southern California weather, and only 25 minutes from downtown San Diego, this truly is the perfect location. Applications are free, but this property won't last long!

Call 760-705-6011 with any questions. Tenants to pay all utilities, and pets will not be considered

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5226409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9387 Diane Ave have any available units?
9387 Diane Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 9387 Diane Ave have?
Some of 9387 Diane Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9387 Diane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9387 Diane Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9387 Diane Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9387 Diane Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 9387 Diane Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9387 Diane Ave offers parking.
Does 9387 Diane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9387 Diane Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9387 Diane Ave have a pool?
No, 9387 Diane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9387 Diane Ave have accessible units?
No, 9387 Diane Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9387 Diane Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9387 Diane Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9387 Diane Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9387 Diane Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

