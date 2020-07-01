3772 Helix St

Amenities

SHORT TERM TENNANT SOUGHT. 30 -120 days OK. Former ManCave now beautiful studio apt. with many amenities. OVER 500 sq. ft. plus two patio areas. The back patio has a (shared) 6 person spa and THE ONLY shower for the studio, a large outdoor, stone and marble shower. The indoor half bath has an upgraded tank top sink. Fully stock kitchen including dishes, silverware, microwave, refrigerator and more. Other Man Cave amenities include: 50 Flat Screen on wheels, viewable from anywhere; stacked washer/dryer; king sized pedestal bed with privacy doors; & lighted mirror dressing area. One parking space on site. The patio has table, chairs, BBQ and enjoys great sunsets. Yard area includes spa, pool, bonfire pit, horse shoes and CORNHOLE!!



We are freeway close to all, easy in and easy out!! Highways 94 & 125 within blocks.