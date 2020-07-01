All apartments in Spring Valley
3772 Helix St

3772 Helix Street · No Longer Available
Location

3772 Helix Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
SHORT TERM TENNANT SOUGHT. 30 -120 days OK. Former ManCave now beautiful studio apt. with many amenities. OVER 500 sq. ft. plus two patio areas. The back patio has a (shared) 6 person spa and THE ONLY shower for the studio, a large outdoor, stone and marble shower. The indoor half bath has an upgraded tank top sink. Fully stock kitchen including dishes, silverware, microwave, refrigerator and more. Other Man Cave amenities include: 50 Flat Screen on wheels, viewable from anywhere; stacked washer/dryer; king sized pedestal bed with privacy doors; & lighted mirror dressing area. One parking space on site. The patio has table, chairs, BBQ and enjoys great sunsets. Yard area includes spa, pool, bonfire pit, horse shoes and CORNHOLE!!

We are freeway close to all, easy in and easy out!! Highways 94 & 125 within blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3772 Helix St have any available units?
3772 Helix St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3772 Helix St have?
Some of 3772 Helix St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3772 Helix St currently offering any rent specials?
3772 Helix St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3772 Helix St pet-friendly?
No, 3772 Helix St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 3772 Helix St offer parking?
Yes, 3772 Helix St offers parking.
Does 3772 Helix St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3772 Helix St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3772 Helix St have a pool?
Yes, 3772 Helix St has a pool.
Does 3772 Helix St have accessible units?
No, 3772 Helix St does not have accessible units.
Does 3772 Helix St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3772 Helix St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3772 Helix St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3772 Helix St does not have units with air conditioning.
