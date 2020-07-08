All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3051 Charwood Ct

3051 Charwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3051 Charwood Court, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Charming two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Condo near Loma Elementary School.

3051 Charwood Ct is close to Del Parque County Park, Shooters Cocktails, Ranchwood BBQ & Catering, Moss Grills, Monte Vista High School, Pho Minh & Grill, VDO LITTLE LEAGUE FIELD and many more.

"$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!"

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath Condo
- Kitchen a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Washer and dryer
- Double pane windows
- Balcony
- Pool

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3051-Charwood-Ct-Spring-Valley-CA-91978

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5738842)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Charwood Ct have any available units?
3051 Charwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3051 Charwood Ct have?
Some of 3051 Charwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 Charwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Charwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Charwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3051 Charwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3051 Charwood Ct offer parking?
No, 3051 Charwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3051 Charwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3051 Charwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Charwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3051 Charwood Ct has a pool.
Does 3051 Charwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 3051 Charwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Charwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3051 Charwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3051 Charwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3051 Charwood Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
