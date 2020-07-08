Amenities
Charming two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Condo near Loma Elementary School.
3051 Charwood Ct is close to Del Parque County Park, Shooters Cocktails, Ranchwood BBQ & Catering, Moss Grills, Monte Vista High School, Pho Minh & Grill, VDO LITTLE LEAGUE FIELD and many more.
"$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!"
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath Condo
- Kitchen a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Washer and dryer
- Double pane windows
- Balcony
- Pool
Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3051-Charwood-Ct-Spring-Valley-CA-91978
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5738842)