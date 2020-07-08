Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Charming two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Condo near Loma Elementary School.



3051 Charwood Ct is close to Del Parque County Park, Shooters Cocktails, Ranchwood BBQ & Catering, Moss Grills, Monte Vista High School, Pho Minh & Grill, VDO LITTLE LEAGUE FIELD and many more.



"$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!"



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath Condo

- Kitchen a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Washer and dryer

- Double pane windows

- Balcony

- Pool



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3051-Charwood-Ct-Spring-Valley-CA-91978



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5738842)