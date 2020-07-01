3011 Blue Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upstairs 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent - This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo is perfect for your family. It has been freshly painted and new carpet has been installed. The common spaces is all tiled while the bedrooms are carpeted. There is central AC and heat as well as a brand new washer and dryer. The condo comes with one covered parking space with a small amount of lockable storage.



The location is a few minute drive to the 94 freeway, shopping, dining and Cuyamaca College. The school district belongs to La Mesa, Spring Valley and Monte Vista High School is also a couple minute drive.



The condo includes water, sewer and trash utilities and the HOA fees are included in the price of the rent. We are a pet friendly community with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet deposit.



To be eligible to rent this property you must have good standing credit, NO evictions, and meet the income requirement of 2.5x the market rent.



Please call Tyson for your personal tour at 619-847-4178.



***Photos do not reflect new carpet and paint. Update coming soon***



