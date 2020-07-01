All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

3011 Blue Oak Court

3011 Blue Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

3011 Blue Oak Court, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upstairs 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent - This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo is perfect for your family. It has been freshly painted and new carpet has been installed. The common spaces is all tiled while the bedrooms are carpeted. There is central AC and heat as well as a brand new washer and dryer. The condo comes with one covered parking space with a small amount of lockable storage.

The location is a few minute drive to the 94 freeway, shopping, dining and Cuyamaca College. The school district belongs to La Mesa, Spring Valley and Monte Vista High School is also a couple minute drive.

The condo includes water, sewer and trash utilities and the HOA fees are included in the price of the rent. We are a pet friendly community with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet deposit.

To be eligible to rent this property you must have good standing credit, NO evictions, and meet the income requirement of 2.5x the market rent.

Please call Tyson for your personal tour at 619-847-4178.

***Photos do not reflect new carpet and paint. Update coming soon***

(RLNE5139506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Blue Oak Court have any available units?
3011 Blue Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3011 Blue Oak Court have?
Some of 3011 Blue Oak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Blue Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Blue Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Blue Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 Blue Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 3011 Blue Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 3011 Blue Oak Court offers parking.
Does 3011 Blue Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 Blue Oak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Blue Oak Court have a pool?
No, 3011 Blue Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Blue Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 3011 Blue Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Blue Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 Blue Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 Blue Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3011 Blue Oak Court has units with air conditioning.
