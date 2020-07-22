2610 Valencia Canyon

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Town-home in Spring Valley 3 bed 2.5 bath - This spacious town-home in Spring Valley located in a gated community. This home has 3 bedrooms on the second floor along with laundry. 2.5 baths, large dining, spacious and bright kitchen with lots of storage, perfect for entertaining. The home features a family area with fireplace, large private enclosed backyard, and 2 car attached garage.



Professionally managed by WeLease for showing call 619-866-3404 or visit www.weleaseusa.com to schedule your showing.



(RLNE5348081)