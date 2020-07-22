All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

2610 Valencia Canyon

2610 Valencia Canyon · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Valencia Canyon, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Town-home in Spring Valley 3 bed 2.5 bath - This spacious town-home in Spring Valley located in a gated community. This home has 3 bedrooms on the second floor along with laundry. 2.5 baths, large dining, spacious and bright kitchen with lots of storage, perfect for entertaining. The home features a family area with fireplace, large private enclosed backyard, and 2 car attached garage.

Professionally managed by WeLease for showing call 619-866-3404 or visit www.weleaseusa.com to schedule your showing.

(RLNE5348081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Valencia Canyon have any available units?
2610 Valencia Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
Is 2610 Valencia Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Valencia Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Valencia Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Valencia Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Valencia Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Valencia Canyon offers parking.
Does 2610 Valencia Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Valencia Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Valencia Canyon have a pool?
No, 2610 Valencia Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Valencia Canyon have accessible units?
No, 2610 Valencia Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Valencia Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Valencia Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Valencia Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Valencia Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
