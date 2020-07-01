2446 Central

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bed , 1 ba, Duplex with large yard - Very Private - Large single story 2 bed residence with only 1 attached wall. Large living room, upgraded flooring and carpet, Ample sized kitchen includes range, dishwasher, and refrigerator and breakfast nook. Bedrooms have large closets for storage. Unit is located at the end of a long drive, well off the street. Large fenced yard with covered patio and washer / dryer hook ups. Rent includes water.



Available now!



Small pet ok with approval, additional deposit and renters insurance.



