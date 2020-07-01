All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2446 Central

2446 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2446 Central Avenue, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bed , 1 ba, Duplex with large yard - Very Private - Large single story 2 bed residence with only 1 attached wall. Large living room, upgraded flooring and carpet, Ample sized kitchen includes range, dishwasher, and refrigerator and breakfast nook. Bedrooms have large closets for storage. Unit is located at the end of a long drive, well off the street. Large fenced yard with covered patio and washer / dryer hook ups. Rent includes water.

Available now!

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management.

Small pet ok with approval, additional deposit and renters insurance.

Email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for additional information or to arrange a showing.

APPLY NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE5738801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
