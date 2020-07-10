10491 Pine Grove St.

Amenities
This lovely 3br 2ba home in the Crestwood Community will be available for move in mid-June. The home is located in a great neighborhood within walking distance of a park and walking trails. Parking is never a problem here with the 2 car garage, large driveway and abundance of street parking. For your comfort, the home comes with central AC & heat. The spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) and a small dining area in addition to the formal dining room. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy summer bbq's and San Diego weather year round in the back yard. The home will be move in ready mid-June but we're showing the home right away - give us a call today to schedule your viewing!