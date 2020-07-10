All apartments in Spring Valley
10491 Pine Grove St.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:10 AM

10491 Pine Grove St.

10491 Pine Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

10491 Pine Grove Street, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely 3br 2ba home in the Crestwood Community will be available for move in mid-June. The home is located in a great neighborhood within walking distance of a park and walking trails. Parking is never a problem here with the 2 car garage, large driveway and abundance of street parking. For your comfort, the home comes with central AC & heat. The spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher) and a small dining area in addition to the formal dining room. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy summer bbq's and San Diego weather year round in the back yard. The home will be move in ready mid-June but we're showing the home right away - give us a call today to schedule your viewing!  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10491 Pine Grove St. have any available units?
10491 Pine Grove St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 10491 Pine Grove St. have?
Some of 10491 Pine Grove St.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10491 Pine Grove St. currently offering any rent specials?
10491 Pine Grove St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10491 Pine Grove St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10491 Pine Grove St. is pet friendly.
Does 10491 Pine Grove St. offer parking?
Yes, 10491 Pine Grove St. offers parking.
Does 10491 Pine Grove St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10491 Pine Grove St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10491 Pine Grove St. have a pool?
No, 10491 Pine Grove St. does not have a pool.
Does 10491 Pine Grove St. have accessible units?
No, 10491 Pine Grove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10491 Pine Grove St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10491 Pine Grove St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10491 Pine Grove St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10491 Pine Grove St. has units with air conditioning.

