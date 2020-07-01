10310 Elmdale Dr

Amenities

Lovely 4br 2ba home ready for move in! With tile & laminate flooring throughout, this house will be a breeze to keep clean. Boasting a large family room AND living room, the home is perfect for hosting every holiday. The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, stovetop, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher) in addition to plenty of cabinet space. The master bathroom has been beautifully redone with granite counters, a new vanity and a very fancy, multi head, shower head. For your comfort, the home comes with central AC & heat. For your convenience, a laundry room with a washer/dryer is also included. Enjoy summer BBQs out back in the large fenced yard. With minimal landscaping, you wont have to do much to keep the yard in check. With all this home has to offer, it wont stay available long. Dont miss out call us to schedule a viewing TODAY!