All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 10310 Elmdale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
10310 Elmdale Dr
Last updated August 30 2019 at 8:57 AM

10310 Elmdale Dr

10310 Elmdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10310 Elmdale Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Lovely 4br 2ba home ready for move in! With tile & laminate flooring throughout, this house will be a breeze to keep clean. Boasting a large family room AND living room, the home is perfect for hosting every holiday. The kitchen comes with all appliances included (refrigerator, stovetop, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher) in addition to plenty of cabinet space. The master bathroom has been beautifully redone with granite counters, a new vanity and a very fancy, multi head, shower head. For your comfort, the home comes with central AC & heat. For your convenience, a laundry room with a washer/dryer is also included. Enjoy summer BBQs out back in the large fenced yard. With minimal landscaping, you wont have to do much to keep the yard in check. With all this home has to offer, it wont stay available long. Dont miss out call us to schedule a viewing TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 Elmdale Dr have any available units?
10310 Elmdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 10310 Elmdale Dr have?
Some of 10310 Elmdale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 Elmdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10310 Elmdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 Elmdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10310 Elmdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 10310 Elmdale Dr offer parking?
No, 10310 Elmdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10310 Elmdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10310 Elmdale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 Elmdale Dr have a pool?
No, 10310 Elmdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10310 Elmdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 10310 Elmdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 Elmdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10310 Elmdale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10310 Elmdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10310 Elmdale Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd
Spring Valley, CA 91978

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSpring Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Spring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Spring Valley Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College