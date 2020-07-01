All apartments in Spring Valley
Home
/
Spring Valley, CA
/
10109 Crestside Pl.
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

10109 Crestside Pl.

10109 Crestside Place · No Longer Available
Location

10109 Crestside Place, Spring Valley, CA 91977
Spring Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
***MOVE IN SPECIAL***Air-conditioned single-story home in Spring Valley - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** Air-conditioned single-story home. Features vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, kitchen with white tile floor and silver-grey granite-look counter tops, built-in bottle/wine cabinet and sliding glass doors to front patio. Master bedroom has large three-door closet and spacious master bathroom with shower. Hall bathroom has tub/shower combo. Large fenced patio with small yard overlooks green area in park-like community. Complex amenities include two pools, basketball and tennis courts, two clubhouses and childrens playground. Walk to elementary schools and high school, and close to middle school. (Second pool area not shown in photos) Please call or email for an appointment or with any questions.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5021564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10109 Crestside Pl. have any available units?
10109 Crestside Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, CA.
What amenities does 10109 Crestside Pl. have?
Some of 10109 Crestside Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10109 Crestside Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
10109 Crestside Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10109 Crestside Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10109 Crestside Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 10109 Crestside Pl. offer parking?
No, 10109 Crestside Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 10109 Crestside Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10109 Crestside Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10109 Crestside Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 10109 Crestside Pl. has a pool.
Does 10109 Crestside Pl. have accessible units?
No, 10109 Crestside Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 10109 Crestside Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10109 Crestside Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10109 Crestside Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10109 Crestside Pl. has units with air conditioning.
