3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunshine Gardens
1 Unit Available
272 Gardenside Avenue
272 Gardenside Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedroom Home in Sunshine Gardens - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1-car garage. Cute kitchen with attached dining area. Hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled bathroom. Non-smoking unit. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
455 Avalon Drive
455 Avalon Drive, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedroom Home in Avalon Park - Split level 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home with attached 2-car garage. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, family room with access to rear deck with view, 3 bedrooms & 1-1/2 baths upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2206 Wexford Avenue
2206 Wexford Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
Just Updated! 4 BED & 2.5 BATH Single Family Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling direct (650) 830-1415 or you can also email us by responding to this ad.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paradise Valley
1 Unit Available
63 Viola St
63 Viola Street, South San Francisco, CA
Property Force - 5 bed 5 bath - 63 Viola St, South San Francisco, CA 94080 For the most current property details or to send us a message please click the link below.
Results within 1 mile of South San Francisco
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,821
1404 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
433 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1050 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec97e97489f096adab7c5e5 This is a fully furnished unit on the first floor of a house located in downtown San Bruno.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
1720 Crestwood Rd
1720 Crestwood Dr, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1300 sqft
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477 Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking Completely move-in ready Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood Spacious, open concept
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Serramonte
1 Unit Available
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
486 Andover Drive
486 Andover Drive, Pacifica, CA
-Well maintained Single family house with 5 bedrooms 2 baths: 3 bedroom+1 bathroom on second floor. 2 bed+1 bathroom on first floor. -Brand new stainless steel appliances that includes French door refrigerator, gas range, dish washer.
Results within 5 miles of South San Francisco
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
10 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,579
1345 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,819
1400 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bernal Heights
1 Unit Available
340 Bradford St
340 Bradford Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,550
1350 sqft
Bernal Heights: 3 Bed 2.5 Ba Single Family Home w/ Views, 2-Car Garage, Deck & Garden - **We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
199 Taylor Blvd.
199 Taylor Boulevard, Millbrae, CA
Available 06/13/20 Fabulous 4br/2ba House at $4,200 - Property Id: 299147 Astounding custom-built 2,470 square-foot house, located in the sought-after public transit hub of Millbrae in an excellent school district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
425 North El Camino Real
425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1500 sqft
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030
1255 Millbrae Avenue, Millbrae, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Terrace
1 Unit Available
37 Maddux Ave, San Francisco, CA, 94124
37 Maddux Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,280
1150 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Costal
1 Unit Available
187 Longview Dr
187 Longview Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano School - Property Id: 145740 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School: available on August 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor Village
1 Unit Available
815 87th St Unit A
815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pretty and spacious, fully-furnished, 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home property rental in Daly City, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Daly City.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern Hills
1 Unit Available
153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2
153 Alta Vista Way, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
