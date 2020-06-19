3721 Carter Drive #2108

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath SSF condo unit - Well maintained and secured bottom floor 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Carter Parc condominium in South San Francisco.



Unit features granite kitchen counter, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, gas controlled fireplace, access to own private outdoor patio, laundry hookups (tenant to provide own washer and dryer), carpeted living room and elegant hardwood floors all throughout the unit. Amenities include access to fitness center located on the first floor.



Monthly rent includes two reserved parking spaces: one secured garage parking and one reserved parking spot within the premises.

Conveniently located near supermarkets, restaurants, schools and SFO airport. Easy freeway access to Highway 101/280.



Tenant pays all utilities. Must have good credit, monthly salary equivalent to 3x the rent, 1 year lease minimum, first month's rent plus 1 1/2 x rent security deposit ($5,025) upon signing. No smoking and no pets allowed.



Virtual tour available upon request.



Contact Dennis Etorma

DRE 01708583

(415) 829-2244 or (415) 412-6729 cell

Email: dennis@cdrealty.net

C&D Realty Corporation



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5779101)