Very modern interior, 2 Bedroom plus den and 2 full baths Prime South Pasadena Location and South Pasadena Schools. A Spacious floor plan with beautiful newer laminate hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with granite counter tops and terrazzo tile floors. Newer bathrooms with custom designer shower/tub. This home has completely refurbished with top of the line appliances and quality fixtures, flooring throughout the property. Separate Laundry Room in the home and Garage with one space. Location is a walk to downtown restaurants and shops.