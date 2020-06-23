1909 Leman Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare find Craftsman Style home built in 2008 located in desirable South Pasadena Marengo District. This Contemporary detached home combines traditional with modern features. Inviting living room boasts gleaming wood floor, handsome fireplace and elegant light fixtures. Dining area has sliding doors opens to private patio. Open modern kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upscale cabinetry and wine rack. Master suite offers bright widows, large walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom provides dual sinks, separate bath tub with frameless glassed shower door. Two other rooms upstairs share hallway full bathroom. Bonus room downstairs next to garage can be storage room/office. Laundry space is available upstairs. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the unit. Wood crown molding & wood frame windows, fresh paint enhance the attraction. Move-in ready.