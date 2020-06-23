All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:49 AM

1909 Leman Street

1909 Leman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Leman Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare find Craftsman Style home built in 2008 located in desirable South Pasadena Marengo District. This Contemporary detached home combines traditional with modern features. Inviting living room boasts gleaming wood floor, handsome fireplace and elegant light fixtures. Dining area has sliding doors opens to private patio. Open modern kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upscale cabinetry and wine rack. Master suite offers bright widows, large walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom provides dual sinks, separate bath tub with frameless glassed shower door. Two other rooms upstairs share hallway full bathroom. Bonus room downstairs next to garage can be storage room/office. Laundry space is available upstairs. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the unit. Wood crown molding & wood frame windows, fresh paint enhance the attraction. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Leman Street have any available units?
1909 Leman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1909 Leman Street have?
Some of 1909 Leman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Leman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Leman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Leman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Leman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1909 Leman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Leman Street does offer parking.
Does 1909 Leman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Leman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Leman Street have a pool?
No, 1909 Leman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Leman Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 Leman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Leman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Leman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Leman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Leman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
