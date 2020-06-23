1830 Hill Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lease Option available. South Pasadena Schools! Cute updated Bungalow is full of charm and character includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate office/bonus room. The large master suite includes a walk-in closet and updated bathroom with quartz countertops and separate shower and tub. The Kitchen is open to the Family room and has been updated with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The private side yard offers a great place for dining al fresco or entertaining. Other features include central air-conditioning, inside laundry, a one-car garage with additional basement storage.