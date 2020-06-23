All apartments in South Pasadena
1830 Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1830 Hill Drive

1830 Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Hill Dr, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Lease Option available. South Pasadena Schools! Cute updated Bungalow is full of charm and character includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate office/bonus room. The large master suite includes a walk-in closet and updated bathroom with quartz countertops and separate shower and tub. The Kitchen is open to the Family room and has been updated with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The private side yard offers a great place for dining al fresco or entertaining. Other features include central air-conditioning, inside laundry, a one-car garage with additional basement storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Hill Drive have any available units?
1830 Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1830 Hill Drive have?
Some of 1830 Hill Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1830 Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 1830 Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1830 Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1830 Hill Drive has units with air conditioning.
