1768 Grevelia St

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The apartments were constructed under FHA specifications which accounts for extra detail such as moldings, sturdiness, and quietness. Each apartment has a picture window, front and back door, laundry room, and a garage with additional storage space. The apartment complex features a fountain which creates a relaxing, peaceful environment.



The amenities include: hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpets, drapes, stove, garbage disposal, and wall air conditioners. The building is equipped with cable and satellite reception. The apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)



Close to Downtown

Newly Decorated

Spacious Apartments

Balconies

Cable/Satellite Ready

Laundry Facility

Large Courtyard

Reserved Covered Parking

Ceiling Fans

Stove