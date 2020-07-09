1768 Grevelia St

Amenities
Apartment Info & More Amenities
The apartments were constructed under FHA specifications which accounts for extra detail such as moldings, sturdiness, and quietness. Each apartment has a picture window, front and back door, laundry room, and a garage with additional storage space. The apartment complex features a fountain which creates a relaxing, peaceful environment.
The amenities include: hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpets, drapes, stove, garbage disposal, and wall air conditioners. The building is equipped with cable and satellite reception. The apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)
Building Amenities
Close to Downtown
Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Balconies
Cable/Satellite Ready
Laundry Facility
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Ceiling Fans
Stove