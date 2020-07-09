All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:04 AM

1768 Grevelia St

1768 Grevelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1768 Grevelia Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apartment Info & More Amenities

The apartments were constructed under FHA specifications which accounts for extra detail such as moldings, sturdiness, and quietness. Each apartment has a picture window, front and back door, laundry room, and a garage with additional storage space. The apartment complex features a fountain which creates a relaxing, peaceful environment.

The amenities include: hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpets, drapes, stove, garbage disposal, and wall air conditioners. The building is equipped with cable and satellite reception. The apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)

Building Amenities

Close to Downtown
Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Balconies
Cable/Satellite Ready
Laundry Facility
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Ceiling Fans
Stove

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 Grevelia St have any available units?
1768 Grevelia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1768 Grevelia St have?
Some of 1768 Grevelia St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 Grevelia St currently offering any rent specials?
1768 Grevelia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 Grevelia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 Grevelia St is pet friendly.
Does 1768 Grevelia St offer parking?
Yes, 1768 Grevelia St offers parking.
Does 1768 Grevelia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768 Grevelia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 Grevelia St have a pool?
No, 1768 Grevelia St does not have a pool.
Does 1768 Grevelia St have accessible units?
No, 1768 Grevelia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 Grevelia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768 Grevelia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1768 Grevelia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1768 Grevelia St has units with air conditioning.

