Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1250 Huntington Drive

1250 Huntington Dr
Location

1250 Huntington Dr, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Desirable South Pasadena Location and Schools. Be the first to live in This newly renovated Upscale single family unit for Professionals. Private and very quiet, this layout flows according to an immaculate contemporary design. Brand new Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, new modern cherry wood cabinets, stone style flooring, top of the line appliances and laundry area for washer /dryer. Spacious open floor plan, Light & Bright, ceiling fan in living room, New Wood Style floors throughout, formal dining area off Living Room. Oversize Master Bedroom and brand new remodel Bath with Granite Counter, new modern glass enclosed title shower and stone flooring. Absolutely Charming with Lots of windows overlooking the private fenced yard. Private (gated) entry, Fenced Rear Yard and Front Yard. South Pasadena Award Winning Schools. Includes 1 parking space in Rear, Enter 1st driveway off Ramona and Pine. North of Huntington Dr, Rear easement access. Immaculate, Brand new condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Huntington Drive have any available units?
1250 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1250 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 1250 Huntington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Huntington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Huntington Drive does offer parking.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Huntington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 1250 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1250 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
