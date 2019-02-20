1250 Huntington Drive

Amenities

Desirable South Pasadena Location and Schools. Be the first to live in This newly renovated Upscale single family unit for Professionals. Private and very quiet, this layout flows according to an immaculate contemporary design. Brand new Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, new modern cherry wood cabinets, stone style flooring, top of the line appliances and laundry area for washer /dryer. Spacious open floor plan, Light & Bright, ceiling fan in living room, New Wood Style floors throughout, formal dining area off Living Room. Oversize Master Bedroom and brand new remodel Bath with Granite Counter, new modern glass enclosed title shower and stone flooring. Absolutely Charming with Lots of windows overlooking the private fenced yard. Private (gated) entry, Fenced Rear Yard and Front Yard. South Pasadena Award Winning Schools. Includes 1 parking space in Rear, Enter 1st driveway off Ramona and Pine. North of Huntington Dr, Rear easement access. Immaculate, Brand new condition.