Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

1204 Indiana Avenue

1204 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Indiana Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Large 3 bedrooms townhome, updated master bath, high vaulted ceilings in the living room and bedrooms. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with gas stove. Recessed lighting. Large private front patio. 2-car attached garage, laundry hook-ups in the garage. Smooth ceilings, crown moldings, laminated wood floors thru out, Complex has pool/sauna/club house. Conveniently location with great walkability to South Pasadena schools, Metro Gold Line, Farmer's Market, Trader Joes, shops and restaurants. Nopets. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email info@themenggroup.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
1204 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1204 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 1204 Indiana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1204 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 1204 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1204 Indiana Avenue has a pool.
Does 1204 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1204 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Indiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Indiana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

