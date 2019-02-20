1204 Indiana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage sauna

Large 3 bedrooms townhome, updated master bath, high vaulted ceilings in the living room and bedrooms. Formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with gas stove. Recessed lighting. Large private front patio. 2-car attached garage, laundry hook-ups in the garage. Smooth ceilings, crown moldings, laminated wood floors thru out, Complex has pool/sauna/club house. Conveniently location with great walkability to South Pasadena schools, Metro Gold Line, Farmer's Market, Trader Joes, shops and restaurants. Nopets. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email info@themenggroup.com for more information or to schedule a showing.