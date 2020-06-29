All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1126 Hope Street

1126 Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Hope Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
parking
playground
garage
media room
pet friendly
Family Home - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Gourmet Kitchen, Central a/c, 2 Car Attached Garage, South Pas Schools - This Family Home recently underwent a Gourmet Kitchen Remodel. You'll appreciate the easy flow between the kitchen, family room and outdoor entertainment area with two sets of french doors and durable plank flooring throughout the main level.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are found on the second floor creating a separation between family and private space. The fourth room is located on the 3rd floor which can be utilized as a guest room, home office or second family room.

Key features of this Family Home Include:
*New Kitchen Cabinets
*New Quartz Counters
*Enormous Kitchen Island with seating for 7
*New Thermador Stainless Steel Refrigerator
*New Thermador Stainless Steel Gas Range
*New Thermador Stainless Steel Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer
*New Central A/C
*New Plank Flooring throughout Main Kitchen and Living Space
*2 Car Attached Garage
*Back Entertainment area with Deck and Artificial Truf
*Master Bedroom has Wood Floors, Attached Bath, Vaulted Ceilings and Walk-in Closet
*Bedrooms will be freshly painted
*3rd floor FLEX space can be used as Guest Room, office, Media Room also has LARGE Walk-in Storage Closet
*EV Charger available

Located just 1 bock from Menchies you'll find it convenient to walk to the Gold Line, Farmer's Market and much more.

Residents Pay: Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash
Rent: $5,450/mo.
Security Deposit: $7,000
Renter's Insurance Required
12-month lease, No smoking, No pets
Income = $16,000/mo. FICO +700

SOUTH PASADENA - Less than 10 miles from Downtown LA , off the 110 frwy, South Pasadena is extremely appealing to those working in DTLA, USC, Keck Hospital, JPL and Caltech. The community is family friendly and filled with afternoon activities including three public parks with playgrounds, a golf course, skate park, dog park, a children's indoor playground, antique/thrift stores, restaurants, coffee shops, a Fourth of July Parade and a weekly Farmer's Market. Jumping on the Gold Line you can easily ride to Pasadena, Highland Park, China Town or all the way to Santa Monica.

South Pasadena is highly rated for its education system, and it has three Elementary Schools, a Middle School and a High School. Also known as the "City of Trees," South Pasadena is filled with life and culture.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5307685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Hope Street have any available units?
1126 Hope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1126 Hope Street have?
Some of 1126 Hope Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Hope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Hope Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Hope Street is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Hope Street offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Hope Street offers parking.
Does 1126 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Hope Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Hope Street have a pool?
No, 1126 Hope Street does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 1126 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 Hope Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Hope Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1126 Hope Street has units with air conditioning.

