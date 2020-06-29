1126 Hope Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar dog park parking playground garage media room pet friendly

Family Home - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Gourmet Kitchen, Central a/c, 2 Car Attached Garage, South Pas Schools - This Family Home recently underwent a Gourmet Kitchen Remodel. You'll appreciate the easy flow between the kitchen, family room and outdoor entertainment area with two sets of french doors and durable plank flooring throughout the main level.



Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are found on the second floor creating a separation between family and private space. The fourth room is located on the 3rd floor which can be utilized as a guest room, home office or second family room.



Key features of this Family Home Include:

*New Kitchen Cabinets

*New Quartz Counters

*Enormous Kitchen Island with seating for 7

*New Thermador Stainless Steel Refrigerator

*New Thermador Stainless Steel Gas Range

*New Thermador Stainless Steel Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer

*New Central A/C

*New Plank Flooring throughout Main Kitchen and Living Space

*2 Car Attached Garage

*Back Entertainment area with Deck and Artificial Truf

*Master Bedroom has Wood Floors, Attached Bath, Vaulted Ceilings and Walk-in Closet

*Bedrooms will be freshly painted

*3rd floor FLEX space can be used as Guest Room, office, Media Room also has LARGE Walk-in Storage Closet

*EV Charger available



Located just 1 bock from Menchies you'll find it convenient to walk to the Gold Line, Farmer's Market and much more.



Residents Pay: Electricity, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash

Rent: $5,450/mo.

Security Deposit: $7,000

Renter's Insurance Required

12-month lease, No smoking, No pets

Income = $16,000/mo. FICO +700



SOUTH PASADENA - Less than 10 miles from Downtown LA , off the 110 frwy, South Pasadena is extremely appealing to those working in DTLA, USC, Keck Hospital, JPL and Caltech. The community is family friendly and filled with afternoon activities including three public parks with playgrounds, a golf course, skate park, dog park, a children's indoor playground, antique/thrift stores, restaurants, coffee shops, a Fourth of July Parade and a weekly Farmer's Market. Jumping on the Gold Line you can easily ride to Pasadena, Highland Park, China Town or all the way to Santa Monica.



South Pasadena is highly rated for its education system, and it has three Elementary Schools, a Middle School and a High School. Also known as the "City of Trees," South Pasadena is filled with life and culture.



No Pets Allowed



