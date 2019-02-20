All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:46 AM

1115 MAPLE Street

1115 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Maple Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
We are proud to represent this Nouveau Craftsman home re-imagined with all today's amenities in Blue Ribbon of South Pasadena School District. Formally the residence of the Golden Boy, William Holden and recently restored to perfection. Enter past a covered front porch and into a spacious foyer that open up to a master piece living showcasing a fireplace and multitude of windows. A grand formal dining room with double French doors lead out to a charming patio overlooking the pool. The new European chef kitchen, equipped with black stainless still appliances. The Carrara marble counter top and large coking Island is the central hub of the house, prepare your gourmet menu and keep entertain your love ones. Three large bedrooms and two modern bathrooms featuring: for the master a large glass enclosed rain shower, and for the second bath a spa tub. Original hardwood floors, gold leaves light fixtures, A/C large front and back yard with low maintenance great for entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 MAPLE Street have any available units?
1115 MAPLE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1115 MAPLE Street have?
Some of 1115 MAPLE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 MAPLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1115 MAPLE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 MAPLE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1115 MAPLE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1115 MAPLE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1115 MAPLE Street offers parking.
Does 1115 MAPLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 MAPLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 MAPLE Street have a pool?
Yes, 1115 MAPLE Street has a pool.
Does 1115 MAPLE Street have accessible units?
No, 1115 MAPLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 MAPLE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 MAPLE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 MAPLE Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1115 MAPLE Street has units with air conditioning.
