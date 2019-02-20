1115 MAPLE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

We are proud to represent this Nouveau Craftsman home re-imagined with all today's amenities in Blue Ribbon of South Pasadena School District. Formally the residence of the Golden Boy, William Holden and recently restored to perfection. Enter past a covered front porch and into a spacious foyer that open up to a master piece living showcasing a fireplace and multitude of windows. A grand formal dining room with double French doors lead out to a charming patio overlooking the pool. The new European chef kitchen, equipped with black stainless still appliances. The Carrara marble counter top and large coking Island is the central hub of the house, prepare your gourmet menu and keep entertain your love ones. Three large bedrooms and two modern bathrooms featuring: for the master a large glass enclosed rain shower, and for the second bath a spa tub. Original hardwood floors, gold leaves light fixtures, A/C large front and back yard with low maintenance great for entertainment