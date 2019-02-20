1020 Mission Street

Amenities

Check out this South Pasadena luxury apartment in the heart of South Pasadena's Downtown Mission District. Located behind Mission St's popular downtown retail stores in a private little corner of the property lies this fully renovated slice of heaven. A huge Kitchen with flat top stove and indoor bbq! 14 foot ceilings with 3 sky lights! Mission Tile West and Mission West Kitchen and Bath luxury finishes! A 550 square-foot private balcony with north facing views of the San Gabriel Mountains! Boasting a Walking Score of 91, according to WalkScore.com, fall in love with South Pasadena's growing night life and restaurant scene. This unit is vacant and ready for a tenant ASAP.