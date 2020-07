Amenities

Cozy 2 Bedroom House with private fenced yard - Property Id: 273255



Do Not Drive By! This is a private road and it will disturb the tenants. Please set up a time to see it.



This is a cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home that sits on 3 acres. This home shares the space with a small apartment complex. The apartment complex used to be a motel and this home was the "innkeepers unit" so there is fun history!

This is a country property that sits far off of the road perched high enough to see the sunrise over the mountains.

Close to everything but far enough away to feel the fresh country air!

Private fenced yard. Inclosed shop for tools and storage.

Large deck for entertaining.

Gas stove, Gas Heat.



$2300 per month.

$2500 Security Deposit

$500 dog deposit. Not all pets accepted.

$300 cat

Landlord pays trash and water

Coin-Op laundry is on-site behind the apartment complex.

Tenant must hold renters insurance.

Month to Month rental agreement.



https://youtu.be/F2dmOFzTdv8

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273255

