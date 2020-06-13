All apartments in Sonoma County
Location

220 Helman Lane, Sonoma County, CA 94931

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 220 Helman Lane · Avail. now

$3,125

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful Newly remodeled 3 bed 1- 1.5 bath 1926 Farmhouse .....MUST See !!!!!!!!!!!!!! - Rare opportunity to acquire this completely remodeled 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath 1926 farmhouse. This charming red roofed farmhouse sits on more than 1.3 shared acres. A giant oak tree provides character and shade. Sit on the adorable covered front porch and wave to passerby’s or enjoy a meal on the back deck. Both the front porch and back deck are made of redwood decking.
The cute vintage style banisters were hand crafted using the original redwood boards from the siding of the house. The unique craftsman style front door, with matching sidelights, was purchased on the California coast in Fortuna and personally driven back down and installed by the owners. Vintage V-groove siding adds to the character and originality of the house. You will also enjoy the use of its matching garage/storage building for use of storage, workshop or even an art studio. The garage includes a separate laundry room. Enjoy your front yard with a beautiful lawn, trees and shrubbery. If your green thumb is itching to plant there is plenty of room for a garden in the field next to the house.

Open the front door and walk into an inviting living room. Brand new rustic style flooring throughout the home. The new Prairie style dual pane windows provide natural light and insulation from the outdoor elements. Walk towards the kitchen and notice the butcher block counter-tops. The kitchen island includes a bar type setting fo additional seating. Enjoy using the kitchen’s brand new stainless steel appliances, spacious craftsman style cabinets and matching farmhouse sink for home cooked meals and entertaining.

This home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and half bath plus two more bedrooms. The full bathroom includes a soaking tub/shower combination. There is a large pantry/closet in the hallway for extra storage. Craftsman style Interior/exterior window and door trim add to the charm of this home.

Located in beautiful Sonoma county, this home is in the country but close to restaurants, shopping, gas stations with easy access to highways 101 and 116. It’s located 45 miles north of San Francisco and just a 30 minute drive to our beautiful coast.

Water and sewer are included, all other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Proof of renters insurance will be required at time of signing.

(Chickens or Small Livestock like goats or sheep ok but needs to be in a closed area and tenants responsible for keeping grounds clean) (Tenants will have to have property insurance for them)

Must call me for viewing times. do not email -
(707) 775-0496
Thanks

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5842126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Helman Lane have any available units?
220 Helman Lane has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Helman Lane have?
Some of 220 Helman Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Helman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
220 Helman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Helman Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Helman Lane is pet friendly.
Does 220 Helman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 220 Helman Lane offers parking.
Does 220 Helman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Helman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Helman Lane have a pool?
No, 220 Helman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 220 Helman Lane have accessible units?
No, 220 Helman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Helman Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Helman Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Helman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Helman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
