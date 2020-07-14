Amenities
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease. Each home will feature stainless steel appliances, private patios, attached garages, spacious closets, washer/dryers, and designer interior finishes and fixtures.
This location is nestled in the center of wine country right off of Highway 101. Whether you want to take a walk on the beach, spend the day golfing, or explore neighboring San Francisco, you are just a short trip away. Unsurpassed entertainment, retail, and dining are right outside your doorstep. The Reserve is the perfect home for blending urban excitement with country serenity.
The Reserve at Rohnert Park with its lavish amenities, friendly community, prime location, a generous on-site staff will make certain your living experience is unforgettable. Give us a call today and schedule a private tour so you can discover your