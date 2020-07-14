All apartments in Rohnert Park
Rohnert Park, CA
The Reserve
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

The Reserve

5121 Dowdell Avenue · (707) 414-0296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$2,841

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1551 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,945

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Unit 59 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,970

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Unit 49 · Avail. now

$2,970

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease. Each home will feature stainless steel appliances, private patios, attached garages, spacious closets, washer/dryers, and designer interior finishes and fixtures.

This location is nestled in the center of wine country right off of Highway 101. Whether you want to take a walk on the beach, spend the day golfing, or explore neighboring San Francisco, you are just a short trip away. Unsurpassed entertainment, retail, and dining are right outside your doorstep. The Reserve is the perfect home for blending urban excitement with country serenity.

The Reserve at Rohnert Park with its lavish amenities, friendly community, prime location, a generous on-site staff will make certain your living experience is unforgettable. Give us a call today and schedule a private tour so you can discover your

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Call community for more details. 75lbs weight limit.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve have any available units?
The Reserve has 8 units available starting at $2,841 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Reserve have?
Some of The Reserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve offers parking.
Does The Reserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve has a pool.
Does The Reserve have accessible units?
No, The Reserve does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve has units with air conditioning.
