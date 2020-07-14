Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym green community parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar dog park fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access online portal smoke-free community

The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease. Each home will feature stainless steel appliances, private patios, attached garages, spacious closets, washer/dryers, and designer interior finishes and fixtures.



This location is nestled in the center of wine country right off of Highway 101. Whether you want to take a walk on the beach, spend the day golfing, or explore neighboring San Francisco, you are just a short trip away. Unsurpassed entertainment, retail, and dining are right outside your doorstep. The Reserve is the perfect home for blending urban excitement with country serenity.



The Reserve at Rohnert Park with its lavish amenities, friendly community, prime location, a generous on-site staff will make certain your living experience is unforgettable. Give us a call today and schedule a private tour so you can discover your