815 Del Mar Downs Rd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This spacious 3br 2.5ba 2 story condo is move in ready and awaiting its next resident! With close proximity to the coast & freeways, this location will be hard to beat. The first floor boasts vinyl plank in the living & dining rooms and tile in the kitchen & half bathroom. The kitchen comes with granite counters, updated cabinets and all appliances included (refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave). Just steps away youll find a newer washer/dryer set. Just off the dining room youll find a well kept fenced yard area with a small storage shed for your use. All three bedrooms are located upstairs and feature brand new carpet. The two smaller bedrooms are located at the front of the unit and have access to a shared balcony overlooking the courtyard in front of the unit. The master bedroom features a large closet and an updated bathroom. The unit comes with 1 reserved off street parking space and a 1 car garage.