Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:06 AM

815 Del Mar Downs Rd

815 Del Mar Downs Road · No Longer Available
Location

815 Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This spacious 3br 2.5ba 2 story condo is move in ready and awaiting its next resident! With close proximity to the coast & freeways, this location will be hard to beat. The first floor boasts vinyl plank in the living & dining rooms and tile in the kitchen & half bathroom. The kitchen comes with granite counters, updated cabinets and all appliances included (refrigerator, electric stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave). Just steps away youll find a newer washer/dryer set. Just off the dining room youll find a well kept fenced yard area with a small storage shed for your use. All three bedrooms are located upstairs and feature brand new carpet. The two smaller bedrooms are located at the front of the unit and have access to a shared balcony overlooking the courtyard in front of the unit. The master bedroom features a large closet and an updated bathroom. The unit comes with 1 reserved off street parking space and a 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Del Mar Downs Rd have any available units?
815 Del Mar Downs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 815 Del Mar Downs Rd have?
Some of 815 Del Mar Downs Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Del Mar Downs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
815 Del Mar Downs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Del Mar Downs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 815 Del Mar Downs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 815 Del Mar Downs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 815 Del Mar Downs Rd offers parking.
Does 815 Del Mar Downs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Del Mar Downs Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Del Mar Downs Rd have a pool?
No, 815 Del Mar Downs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 815 Del Mar Downs Rd have accessible units?
No, 815 Del Mar Downs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Del Mar Downs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Del Mar Downs Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Del Mar Downs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Del Mar Downs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
