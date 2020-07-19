429 S Sierra Ave.

Amenities
VACATION RENTAL RATES ARE SEASONAL: Hear the ocean and enjoy beach living from this lovely, fully furnished 2BR/2BA condo in Solana Beach and Tennis Club. Beautifully appointed with travertine floors, updated stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, sliding glass doors, plantation shutters, and 2 balconies with peak ocean views. Large master suite with 3 closets and an updated bathroom. Second bedroom has 2 twin beds, sleeps 6. Complex includes pool, spa, tennis courts, and direct beach access.