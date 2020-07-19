All apartments in Solana Beach
Solana Beach, CA
429 S Sierra Ave.
429 S Sierra Ave.

429 South Sierra Avenue · No Longer Available
Solana Beach
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

429 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
VACATION RENTAL RATES ARE SEASONAL: Hear the ocean and enjoy beach living from this lovely, fully furnished 2BR/2BA condo in Solana Beach and Tennis Club. Beautifully appointed with travertine floors, updated stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, sliding glass doors, plantation shutters, and 2 balconies with peak ocean views. Large master suite with 3 closets and an updated bathroom. Second bedroom has 2 twin beds, sleeps 6. Complex includes pool, spa, tennis courts, and direct beach access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 S Sierra Ave. have any available units?
429 S Sierra Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 429 S Sierra Ave. have?
Some of 429 S Sierra Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 S Sierra Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
429 S Sierra Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 S Sierra Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 429 S Sierra Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solana Beach.
Does 429 S Sierra Ave. offer parking?
No, 429 S Sierra Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 429 S Sierra Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 S Sierra Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 S Sierra Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 429 S Sierra Ave. has a pool.
Does 429 S Sierra Ave. have accessible units?
No, 429 S Sierra Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 429 S Sierra Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 S Sierra Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 S Sierra Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 S Sierra Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
