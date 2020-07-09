All apartments in Solana Beach
190 Del Mar Shores Terrace #44

Location

190 Del Mar Shores Terrace, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Fantastic Beach Condo in Solana Beach! - Available now through July 5.

We would like all our guests to know that we are closely monitoring the CDC and World Health Organization's statements regarding COVID-19 and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments. The health and wellbeing of our guests, team members and all who visit our properties is Harcourts Avanti's highest priority. Our homes are undergoing extensive deep cleaning after each stay to ensure everyone's safety. **Some community areas may be closed due to Gov. Order.

A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath modern San Diego vacation rental is located in the heart of Solana Beach. Sleeping 6 people, you'll find 1 king bed in the Master bedroom, 1 full bed and a bunk bed in the second bedroom, and a trundle bed under the bunk bed. This condo also features a full kitchen, a dining and living room area, two separate patios, and your very own laundry facilities.

**Pool heated all year!

This complex has gorgeous walkways that give you the full experience of Southern California breezes and ocean views. Enjoy the private and quiet surroundings of this unique complex that sits directly above the ocean's bluffs, and relax all your stress away in the pool and spa overlooking beautiful ocean views. There are 3 stair access routes down to the ocean nearby for your enjoyment. The condo sits tucked back inside the complex but has a slightocean view once you step out onto the patio. Walk down the steps and around the corner of the building and you are ocean-front! Enjoy a walk around the complex or swim in the pool / spa while having views of the ocean. The clubhouse is another great hangout for sunset watching or reading & relaxing while watching the waves crash.

Parking is a breeze with the complex's underground, designated spot, but you'll find plenty of guest parking conveniently along the front and side of the complex. Solana Beach is a wonderful neighborhood with fine dining, exclusive shopping and gorgeous views every time you turn your head. Entertainment comes in many forms in this laid back beach town, and all of the options are right at your fingertips. We take pride in having our guests be completely relaxed and comfortable on their vacation getaway and we look forward to your arrival!

*Please note: There is no AC in this unit. Being located along the coast brings cooler temperatures and a coastal breeze.

Starter kits of toiletries are provided to all guests.
Supplies for the entire length of the stay are not provided.
Kitchens are stocked with dishes, drinkware, pans and cooking utensils.
Spices, oil or anything perishable are not stocked.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

