135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool elevator

Ocean-View Solana Beach Ground-Floor Condo - Beautiful Ocean View condo rental in Solana Beach! This 1,900 square foot, ground floor unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a private gated oceanfront community, with a large patio for entertaining.



*Parking for 2 cars in a gated parking garage only a few steps away.

*Elevator access for ease of unpacking groceries.

*Washer, dryer included.

*Beach access off rear of unit.



The complex has year-round heated pool, pool house, spa, lighted tennis courts, and BBQ grills. Adjacent to Fletcher Cove, and has convenient access to Train Station, Del Mar Race Track, Cedros Design District, shopping and much more.



Available Now. Unfurnished, 12 month lease

Renter pays for utilities



Contact (858) 243-5222 to see unit.



Well behaved pets considered.



(RLNE5109750)