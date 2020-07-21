All apartments in Solana Beach
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3

135 South Sierra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

135 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Ocean-View Solana Beach Ground-Floor Condo - Beautiful Ocean View condo rental in Solana Beach! This 1,900 square foot, ground floor unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a private gated oceanfront community, with a large patio for entertaining.

*Parking for 2 cars in a gated parking garage only a few steps away.
*Elevator access for ease of unpacking groceries.
*Washer, dryer included.
*Beach access off rear of unit.

The complex has year-round heated pool, pool house, spa, lighted tennis courts, and BBQ grills. Adjacent to Fletcher Cove, and has convenient access to Train Station, Del Mar Race Track, Cedros Design District, shopping and much more.

Available Now. Unfurnished, 12 month lease
Renter pays for utilities

Contact (858) 243-5222 to see unit.

Well behaved pets considered.

(RLNE5109750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 S Sierra Ave Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
