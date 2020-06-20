All apartments in Simi Valley
Location

1956 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice clean lower level unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, indoor laundry (washer & dryer included w/o warranty) One car garage and 1 car assigned parking. Patio faces the greenbelt and it is a short walk to pool. No smoking,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 Heywood Street have any available units?
1956 Heywood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 1956 Heywood Street have?
Some of 1956 Heywood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 Heywood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1956 Heywood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 Heywood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1956 Heywood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1956 Heywood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1956 Heywood Street offers parking.
Does 1956 Heywood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1956 Heywood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 Heywood Street have a pool?
Yes, 1956 Heywood Street has a pool.
Does 1956 Heywood Street have accessible units?
No, 1956 Heywood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 Heywood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 Heywood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1956 Heywood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1956 Heywood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
