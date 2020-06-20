1956 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Simi Valley Town Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Nice clean lower level unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, indoor laundry (washer & dryer included w/o warranty) One car garage and 1 car assigned parking. Patio faces the greenbelt and it is a short walk to pool. No smoking,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
