9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2

9846 Mission Viejo Court · No Longer Available
Location

9846 Mission Viejo Court, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Lovely quiet neighborhood, open layout between kitchen and living room, attached shared garage, central heat, etc. Call to set up an appointment to see this home. It will not last long!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances:

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Mission La Vega HOA

PARKING: Detached Garage
HOA NAME: Mission La Vega HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1972
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, internet
-HOA pays water, sewer, trash
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4759840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 have any available units?
9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
Is 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9846 Mission Viejo Ct. Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
